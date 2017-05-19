Yarenit Malihan charged w/ Vehicular Manslaughter & Felony DUI in crash that killed 3yo Elijah Dunn. CHP obtained arrest warrant. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/vwJFFsoUKY — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) May 20, 2017

A woman accused in a DUI crash that killed a 3-year-old boy in the East Bay is now charged with manslaughter.The family of Elijah Dunn told ABC7 News that they are "terribly disappointed," that Yarenit Malihan was not charged with second-degree murder.The deadly crash happened last September in San Ramon on I-680 near Bollinger Canyon Road.Police say Malihan was under the influence of drugs when she slammed into a car parked on the shoulder with Dunn strapped into a car seat inside.Three months earlier, Malihan had a previous DUI arrest in Pleasanton with her 10-year-old son in the car. Then just last week again in Pleasanton, police say they found Malihan lying on the ground, passed out drunk.Dunn's family told ABC7 News that they are disappointed it took this long for charges to be filed in their son's death.Watch the video in the player above for the full story.