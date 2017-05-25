NEWS

Wisconsin woman jumps on hood as carjacker tries to drive off

From pumping gas to fighting off a would-be thief, look at how one woman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin stopped a man from stealing her SUV. (Melissa Marian/Facebook)

WISN
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
A woman in Wisconsin held on to her car's hood as a carjacker tried to drive away.

Melissa Smith said when thieves tried to steal her car at the BP gas station near Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday, she jumped on the hood.

WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:
Surveillance video of woman jumping on to hood of car to prevent carjacking in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.


At first she didn't see the Cadillac pull up. The suspect crouched down and got behind the wheel of her car.

Once the suspect was behind the wheel and Smith was on the hood, the driver slammed on the brakes twice.

Smith admits she didn't think about the danger of jumping on the hood until afterwards. The suspect eventually gave up, jumped out of her car and took off.
