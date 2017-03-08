INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Women march for society, themselves in Oakland

EMBED </>More News Videos

One Oakland woman marched for her mother, who was deported, while many others took to the streets of Oakland on International Women's Day for themselves and their rights in society. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of women gathered to mark International Women's Day in Oakland dressed in red.

RELATED: International Women's Day rallies held in Bay Area

The event at Frank Ogawa Plaza lasted nearly five hours and started in front of Oakland City Hall and touched on issues representing the diverse women who make up the fight for equality.

"No matter where you come from, religion, nationality or what gender you are, everyone is equal." said Norma Sanchez of Concord.

Sanchez marched for her mom, who couldn't be there Wednesday night, or any other night. "My mom didn't do anything wrong to anybody, so I'm here to stand up for her," she told ABC7 News.

RELATED: San Jose demonstrators support small bakery on International Women's Day

Five years ago Sanchez' mother was deported to Mexico. She fears President Trump's immigration policy will tear children away from their own mothers. "There are a lot of people right now that are kids that are getting separated," she said. "For a kid to have to go through it, I just can't even imagine, so I'm here for them."

There were women marching with their daughters. Men joined their female friends and family. "I'm here to take responsibility for the opportunities that have been stolen from women," said Oakland resident Zachary Sohn.

There were many different causes with one, common goal. "It is important to me that we resist Donald Trump's presidency," said one marcher.

It's a movement the women in Oakland want Washington and the world to know is only growing stronger.

PHOTOS: Women march on International Women's Day in the Bay Area
Click here for more stories about International Women's Day.
Related Topics:
newswomenu.s. & worldrallyPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotesthuman rightscivil rightsInternational Women's DaySan FranciscoPacificaSan RafaelOaklandSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
Madeline Albright speaks on International Women's Day in SF
San Jose demonstrators support small bakery on International Women's Day
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
More International Women's Day
NEWS
'Serious' health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility
Body of Maine woman missing for more than a month found
FCC says it will investigate AT&T wireless 911 outage
Police arrest suspect in Nashville nurse's murder
White House: Trump was not target of any investigation
More News
Top Stories
SC Sheriff says Cupertino man accused of stalking underage girls had 'shrine'
Police: Suisun City man confesses to hammer murder
Madeline Albright speaks on International Women's Day in SF
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
Hundreds of San Jose students are getting free college
Women stand in solidarity at Oakland International Women's Day event
Show More
4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash
Warriors fall at home to Celtics again: Boston wins 99-86
San Francisco shoe-shine stand rebuilt after taxi accident
International Women's Day rallies held in Bay Area
Millions on social media recognize International Women's Day
More News
Top Video
Madeline Albright speaks on International Women's Day in SF
SC Sheriff says Cupertino man accused of stalking underage girls had 'shrine'
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
Women stand in solidarity at Oakland International Women's Day event
More Video