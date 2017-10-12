North Bay fires may bring housing crisis of epic proportions

What was once a home is now rubble in Sonoma, Calif. after the North Bay fires on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (KGO-TV)

Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Over 3500 structures went up in smoke in the North Bay and when those people, those families staying short term now with family and friends start looking for a more permanent place while they rebuild, they are going to face another harsh reality.

RELATED: PG&E source believes downed power lines, blown transformers started deadly North Bay fires

Candice Camden with Camden Realty and property management said, "there are no vacancies what so ever. It was already bad before the fire started."

Vallejo is only 11 miles from Napa and it's a logical place people might look for new apartments or homes. But there is little housing stock now and it's about to get worse.

Theautis Persons, a broker and manager with Remax Gold said, "It's off the charts. So I don't think we've ever seen this amount of displacement with so little inventory to absorb this displacement. "

The shortage of housing and the cost are about to become a bigger long-term problem.

MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunited people missing in North Bay fires

For instance a house that burned to the ground three years ago in Benicia is still not completely rebuilt and livable. the problem is a severe shortage of architects, contractors and skilled labor.

Property experts say many insurance companies will only put people up for two years in a comparable rental so they expect rents to skyrocket even more predicting 10 percent right off the bat.

And those who are trying to buy or sell property in or near fire zones will find many transactions are frozen. Thousands of escrows are in jeopardy. Realtors say many lenders have placed a moratorium basically halting all funding on loans Until they can identify if that property is directly affected by the fire .

It's the same theme all across Solano County and other neighboring regions -- a housing crisis of epic proportions is on the horizon.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
real estatereal estate developmenthousingaffordable housinghouse firewildfireNorth Bay Firesfirefighterssonoma countynapa countyOaklandSanta RosaNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Couple returns from honeymoon to find home, wedding gifts destroyed by North Bay fires
Death toll rises to 29 in devastating North Bay fires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
Virgin Sport cancels its inaugural half marathon in SF, poor air quality to blame
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
Fire threat grows in Calistoga as mandatory evacuations continue
North Bay fire smoke continues to impact SFO flights
Show More
LIST: 7 On Your Side status updates on North Bay wineries
CHP reunites with family they rescued from North Bay fires
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
Grieving mom helps Santa Rosa iron worker who lost everything in fire
FULL LIST: Resources for North Bay fires
More News
Photos
Powerful photos: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos