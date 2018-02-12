Oakland man arrested after alleged hit-and-run crashes in San Francisco

A damaged vehicle is seen in San Francisco after crashing into a building on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (SFPD)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An Oakland man was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of hit-and-run after the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle and then crashed into a building in San Francisco, police said.

In addition to the hit-and-run, officers also arrested the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jamil Alhark, on suspicion of resisting police, driving without a license and traffic violations.

Officers first responded to the scene at around 11:55 p.m. Sunday after Alhark allegedly crashed into a building at 16th and Church streets, on the edge of the city's Mission Dolores neighborhood.

Alhark fled from officers after the crash but police were able to capture him, according to police.

Officer Grace Gatpandan said one person was injured in the incident.

