Officials: 2-alarm fire at KFC in San Jose 'unusual'

Cropley Avenue closed in both directions between N Capitol and Lakewood. pic.twitter.com/OM5nWhhr1Z — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 27, 2017

Firefighters have knocked down a two-alarm fire at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in San Jose on Cropley Avenue at North Capitol Avenue.Fire officials say the event is somewhat unusual, because the fire appears to have started in the dining area, not in the kitchen.Cropley Avenue between Lakewood Drive and North Capitol Avenue is closed until further notice.The cause of the fire is under investigation.