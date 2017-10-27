  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

Officials: 2-alarm fire at KFC in San Jose 'unusual'

Firefighters have knocked down a two-alarm fire at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters have knocked down a two-alarm fire at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in San Jose on Cropley Avenue at North Capitol Avenue.

Fire officials say the event is somewhat unusual, because the fire appears to have started in the dining area, not in the kitchen.

Cropley Avenue between Lakewood Drive and North Capitol Avenue is closed until further notice.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
