Officials: 22 injured in tent collapse at Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County

EMBED </>More Videos

An accident at Fort Hunter Liggett prompted a major response in Monterey County as a chopper attempting to land kicked up a bunch of dirt and caused a tent structure to collapse. (Credit: Shutterstock)

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
An accident at Fort Hunter Liggett prompted a major response in Monterey County as a chopper attempting to land kicked up a bunch of dirt and caused a tent structure to collapse.

Officials say that 22 people were injured in the accident and the majority of the injuries are minor and are being treated at the base. Two of the injured were airlifted to Fresno and two others were evacuated to Twin Cities Medical Center in Tempelton, Calif.

According to the base's Facebook page, accident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. when a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter's landing rotor wash "blew over a tent structure and injured a number of soldiers" during an annual U.S. Army Reserve exercise which trains Army Reserve and National Guard.

The fort is located about an hour northwest of San Luis Obispo.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopterhelicopter crashcollapsemedicalmilitarymonterey countyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News