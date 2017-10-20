Officials investigate plane crash at San Carlos Airport

Officials are investigating after a small plane crashed at the San Carlos Airport on Friday afternoon.Officials say the accident happened as the aircraft, a Cirrus SR-22, ran off the end of the runway while attempting to depart. The aircraft went through a fence and came to rest in the street near Skyway Road, which runs parallel to Highway 101.Emergency crews are on the scene to determine what may have caused the pilot to crash.It is unknown at this time how many people were on board.No injuries have been reported at this time .