PIER 14 SHOOTING

Opening statements underway in Kate Steinle murder case in San Francisco

Opening statements are underway in the trial of a man who sparked a national debate over undocumented immigrants and sanctuary cities. (KGO-TV)

By Tiffany WIlson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Opening statements are underway in the trial of a man who sparked a national debate over undocumented immigrants and sanctuary cities.

Jose Inez Garcia Zarate, also known as Juan Francisco Lopez Sanchez, is accused of second degree murder in the death of a woman in San Francisco.

Kate Steinle was shot to death in July of 2015, while walking with her father at Pier 14. Although Garcia Zarate is undocumented, his background will not be a factor in the trial.

RELATED: Fed agent to testify about stolen gun used in Kate Steinle murder

Kate Steinle's family arrived shortly after 10 a.m. Her mother, brother and sister in law walked quietly and quickly through the crowd focused on the courtroom ahead, they didn't say anything. District Attorney George Gascon also declined to comment before the trial began, but Jose Ines Garcia Zarate's defense attorney stopped to talk about his strategy.

"Well we're trying to tell Mr. Jose Garcia Zarate's story and we are hoping to be able to do it. As you know from the very outset I said this could be an accidental shooting consistent with what he had said to the ABC7 camera team that interviewed him. And I think that I will make the case that that's exactly what happened," said Matt Gonzalez, defense attorney.

RELATED: House passes Kate's law to crack down on immigration enforcement

Steinle's death sparked a national debate about immigration, since the accused killer is an undocumented immigrant with a prior criminal record. The focus of this trial and what the jury must decide is whether Garcia Zarate accidentally or intentionally shot Steinle.

Murder trial insiders say this trial is going to come down to the experts and which expert the jury believes.

Click here for more stories on the Kate Steinle murder case.
