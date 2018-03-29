SCHOOL THREAT

Palo Alto high school lockdown lifted after threat deemed safe

A police vehicle is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
A lockdown at Palo Alto High School has been lifted after a threat called into police on Thursday afternoon was deemed safe.

Police wrote on Twitter at 12:49 p.m. about the threat directed at the school at 50 Embarcadero Road. At about 2 p.m., police tweeted again that the phoned-in threat was likely a hoax.

During the lockdown, officials told residents to expect a "heavy police presence" in the area while officers investigated the threat.

Take a look at the Palo Alto police tweets below for a look at how the day unfolded.

Click here for a look at the latest threats made at schools here in the Bay Area and across the country.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
