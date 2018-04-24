Person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --One person died in a multi-vehicle collision on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma this morning, a REDCOM fire and emergency center dispatcher said.
The collision was reported at 7:15 a.m., the dispatcher said.
Lakeville Highway between Browns Lane and the South McDowell
Boulevard extension are closed and side roads in the area are blocked, according to the California Highway Patrol.
