Two new mountain lion kittens discovered in Santa Monica Mountains

The Southern California mountain lion population is growing, with two new furry creatures now prowling the Santa Monica Mountains. (Photo courtesy: National Park Service)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
The Southern California mountain lion population is growing, with two new furry creatures now prowling the Santa Monica Mountains.

This brother-and-sister pair, known as P-59 and P-60, have beautiful blue eyes.

The National Park Service just discovered the kittens in the central portion of the mountain range.

Their mother is P-53 -- she's only two years old herself and this is her first litter.

Video of P-53 was shot in 2015 when she was just a baby.

As for the father, researchers aren't quite sure which male mountain lion it may be, but if they had to guess, it would be P-12, known to have fathered many kittens.

