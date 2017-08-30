The Southern California mountain lion population is growing, with two new furry creatures now prowling the Santa Monica Mountains.This brother-and-sister pair, known as P-59 and P-60, have beautiful blue eyes.The National Park Service just discovered the kittens in the central portion of the mountain range.Their mother is P-53 -- she's only two years old herself and this is her first litter.Video of P-53 was shot in 2015 when she was just a baby.As for the father, researchers aren't quite sure which male mountain lion it may be, but if they had to guess, it would be P-12, known to have fathered many kittens.