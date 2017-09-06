CROWN POINT, Indiana --Adoptions are now open for more than 20 dogs who were rescued from an alleged puppy mill in northwest Indiana four months ago.
Lake County Indiana Animal Control and Adoption is accepting adoption applications every day this week from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Saturday. Adoptions will not be made on a "first come, first served" basis to ensure that they are placed into the right home, the shelter said.
American bulldogs, French bulldogs, Leonberger/Sarplaninacs and an English bulldog are currently available to adopt. The shelter said adoption applications must include the name of the desired dog; open or blank applications will not be accepted.
Adoption fees are $75 for the male dogs and $80 for female dogs. Adoption fees are due at the time the adoption is completed, and not at the time of application.
The dogs have been cared for by the shelter since May 3, when Lake County Sheriff's deputies raided Stevce Rajcinoski's property and rescued 68 dogs being kept in deplorable conditions in a barn in Center Township. Rajcinoski faces charges of animal mutilation, animal neglect and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.
Sheriff John Buncich said some of the dogs had never seen daylight. They were kept in a barn that he described as "filthy."
"Very sick individual, he doesn't have a license that we could find," said Buncich.
The deputies who rescued the dogs also found scalpels and other surgical equipment. Authorities said C-sections were performed on at least 11 of the dogs.
Dog carcasses were found buried behind the building, authorities said.
FULL LIST OF ADOPTION REQUIREMENTS:
1. Applications will only be accepted in person, at the shelter, from the following dates: September 4th-9th in between 12:00pm-3:30pm. We will not accept early or late applications.
2. All applicants must live within a 50 mile radius of the shelter's address (3011 W 93rd Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307). We will be VERY strict with this requirement to be fair and to ensure the dogs are able to receive home checks and welfare visits from the Lake County Sheriff's Department staff.
3. All applicants AND all individuals in the household must pass a background check prior to adoption. LCACC staff will run the background checks when the applications are turned in.
4. All applicants must bring their current and valid state ID/license. Applicants' current addresses must be reflected on their identification. We will only accept current and valid state ID/license as a form of identification.
5. All applicants must bring one veterinary reference. Please be prepared to list your current veterinarian or veterinarian of choice with their corresponding phone number.
6. One application per household.
7. All renters must bring their lease at the time of filling out the application.
8. Adopters must at least 21 years of age.
9. Any adopters with current animals living in the household MUST have their current pets spayed/neutered and current on rabies vaccines with proof from their veterinarian.
*Dog to dog meet & greet may be required upon adoption*
For full details about each adoptable dog, click here.
For more information on the shelter's adoption process, click here.