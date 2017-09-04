HURRICANE HARVEY

Animals surrendered during Hurricane Harvey arrive in Bay Area

A dog rescued from floodwaters in Texas is seen in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Fifty-four dogs and 17 cats arrived on a private donated jet Sunday night in the Bay Area. All the animals were evacuated from flooded Texas shelters in Houston and Beaumont and many were surrendered by their owners during or after the hurricane.


Tom and Jerry are 6-week-old terrier puppies that came from Pearland, a severely flooded area just south of Houston. Their owners surrendered the puppies on the day the hurricane hit.

Now Oakland residence Kim Cole says Hurricane Harvey has hit their house. The two little puppies are in their care temporarily until permanent homes can be found.

RELATED: Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Bay Area following Harvey catastrophe

Two 9-month-old sisters named Iris and Tulip were surrendered under similar circumstances at a shelter in Beaumont as the floodwaters rose. The frisky hound and husky mix breed dogs are now living with a woman in Mill Valley who says they've been through a lot and she's happy to give them comfort.

Twenty-six dogs landed at the Milo Foundation and Mad Dog Rescue in Richmond. Twenty-two are in foster homes now and four are getting needed medical care. Officials say donations are flowing in as are phone calls.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area

"It's heartbreaking. When tragedy strikes, people have to do so many things they don't want to do but they have to in order to survive, basically, including surrendering their dog. You can't stay at a hotel with your animals, you can't stay at your aunt's one room apartment," said Lynne Tingle with the Milo Foundation

She also cautioned that "there should never be blame for people in catastrophes."


Ryan Darfler with Mad Dog Rescue specializes in evacuations. They are trying to fly more dogs out of Texas later this week. They say shelters have been inundated with nursing mothers and their puppies.

Leslie Brinkley will have a look at these rescued animals coming up at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow her on Twitter.

Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos on Hurricane Harvey.

Related Topics:
pets-animalshurricane harveyfloodinghouston floodstorm damagestormpet adoptioncatsdogsanimal rescueu.s. & worldHoustonSan FranciscoRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Bay Area following Harvey catastrophe
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
HURRICANE HARVEY
Death toll from Harvey reaches at least 60
First responders use drones in Harvey rescues
JJ Watt raises over $19 million for Houston victims
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Bay Area following Harvey catastrophe
More hurricane harvey
PETS & ANIMALS
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Bay Area following Harvey catastrophe
Texas paramedic reunited with dog after 164-hour shift
Photo shows final salute to K9 officer
Texas Zoo evacuates animals from Harvey flooding
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Death toll from Harvey reaches at least 60
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Wildfires cast eerie haze over Bay Area
Workers rally for rights in San Jose
Firefighter injured battling brush fire in Gilroy
Workers rally for union rights in Oakland
U.S. Ambassador says North Korea 'begging for war'
Alaskan military base trains to shoot down nuclear missile
Show More
Obama offers accolades, advice in farewell letter to Trump
First responders use drones in Harvey rescues
Honda settles some Takata lawsuits for $605 million
Man's bizarre 911 confession released in wife's murder
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Bay Area following Harvey catastrophe
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
More Photos