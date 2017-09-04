OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Fifty-four dogs and 17 cats arrived on a private donated jet Sunday night in the Bay Area. All the animals were evacuated from flooded Texas shelters in Houston and Beaumont and many were surrendered by their owners during or after the hurricane.
The "dogs of Harvey"-- surrendered by Texas owners as hurricane hit. Now up for adoption in Bay Area. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/oJJppEK2cv— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) September 4, 2017
Tom and Jerry are 6-week-old terrier puppies that came from Pearland, a severely flooded area just south of Houston. Their owners surrendered the puppies on the day the hurricane hit.
Now Oakland residence Kim Cole says Hurricane Harvey has hit their house. The two little puppies are in their care temporarily until permanent homes can be found.
RELATED: Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Bay Area following Harvey catastrophe
Two 9-month-old sisters named Iris and Tulip were surrendered under similar circumstances at a shelter in Beaumont as the floodwaters rose. The frisky hound and husky mix breed dogs are now living with a woman in Mill Valley who says they've been through a lot and she's happy to give them comfort.
Twenty-six dogs landed at the Milo Foundation and Mad Dog Rescue in Richmond. Twenty-two are in foster homes now and four are getting needed medical care. Officials say donations are flowing in as are phone calls.
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
"It's heartbreaking. When tragedy strikes, people have to do so many things they don't want to do but they have to in order to survive, basically, including surrendering their dog. You can't stay at a hotel with your animals, you can't stay at your aunt's one room apartment," said Lynne Tingle with the Milo Foundation
She also cautioned that "there should never be blame for people in catastrophes."
Another "dog of Harvey" --named Jimmy & flown into Bay Area from Texas. He needs a home! #abc7news pic.twitter.com/XX9HSGPGnh— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) September 4, 2017
Ryan Darfler with Mad Dog Rescue specializes in evacuations. They are trying to fly more dogs out of Texas later this week. They say shelters have been inundated with nursing mothers and their puppies.
Leslie Brinkley will have a look at these rescued animals coming up at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow her on Twitter.
Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos on Hurricane Harvey.