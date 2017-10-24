It's a shocking sight that would likely make some people squirm or scream out loud. Some passengers aboard a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) bus found themselves sitting next to a young Ball Python snake last month while traveling through Palo Alto."No one is quite certain how the snake ended up on the bus," said Buffy Martin Tarbox with the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. "We are grateful someone spotted him."The snake, who has been named "Rumplesnakeskin" by the PHS/SPCA, was found on September 27.Upon discovery of the young reptile, the bus pulled over at the Encina Ave. and El Camino Real bus stop in Palo Alto, where it was cleared of passengers. An animal control officer then took possession of the snake and took it to Palo Alto Animal Services, where it stayed for nine days prior to being transferred to the PHS/SPCA."Rumplesnakeskin is a very friendly snake and likes to be held," Tarbox said. "It is clear he was someone's pet, but no one came forward to claim him so he's now looking for a new permanent home."PHS/SPCA officials say Ball Pythons make ideal pets because they tend to be smaller in size. These reptiles are typically two to three feet once fully grown, and can live up to 30 years with proper care.Anyone interested in adopting or meeting Rumplesnakeskin, can visit PHS/SPCA's Center for Compassion at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame. The Center for Compassion is open seven days a week Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.