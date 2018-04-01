U.S. & WORLD

Curious great white shark flirts with police boat off Australian coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Two South Australian police officers got up close and personal with a great white shark while they were out on patrol. (South Australian Police/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
EDITHBURGH, Australia --
Two Australian police officers had the rare chance to get up close and personal with a great white shark.

The large creature curiously approached the boat the officers were in off the coast of South Australia last week. According to South Australian Police, the officers were conducting drug, alcohol and safety enforcement operations during the encounter.

"[The shark] wasn't keen on being breath tested and our Water Operations Unit officers were happy to oblige!" the police force quipped on Twitter about the shark.


They added that the officers checked 30 nearby boats and found only minor safety violations, with no drug or alcohol violations found.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksaustraliau.s. & worldwild animalsoceans
U.S. & WORLD
Florida man finds 11-foot alligator swimming in his pool
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
Florida man finds 11-foot alligator swimming in his pool
Mountain lion spotted walking in yard of San Carlos home
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cardinal Newman girl's soccer team honored at Earthquakes game
Defunct Chinese space station Tiangong 1 hurtling toward Earth
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Highway 101 in San Rafael
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
Warriors' Patrick McCaw suffered lumbar injury during Kings game
Protester reportedly hit by sheriff's vehicle at Sacramento Stephon Clark protest
Snapchat takes dig at Facebook with Russian profile filter
Show More
Police presence heavy in Sacramento ahead of Warriors, Kings game
Villanova to face Michigan for NCAA championship
Florida man finds 11-foot alligator swimming in his pool
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
More News
Top Video
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Highway 101 in San Rafael
Cardinal Newman girl's soccer team honored at Earthquakes game
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
Protester reportedly hit by sheriff's vehicle at Sacramento Stephon Clark protest
More Video