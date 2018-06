Pet parents are putting their dog's intuition to the test with the latest viral sensation: the what the fluff challenge.For the challenge, pet parents lift a blanket or sheet between them and their dog to hide from them. They then "disappear" by throwing the blanket in the air and running away behind a wall or door leaving the blanket to fall.The hilarious reactions from the pets range from utter confusion and panic to indifference.Dog owners have taken to Instagram to share their version of the challenge using the hashtag #whatthefluffchallenge