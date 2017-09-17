Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Hayward after Hurricane Harvey

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --More than 60 dogs and cats from Texas are arriving in the East Bay Sunday.
The Hurricane Harvey rescues were flown in on a private plane that just landed in Hayward.
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
They will be featured on the SPCA website, so you can see them all and know when they will officially become available.
Click here for a full list of the dogs that are up for adoption.
Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos on Hurricane Harvey.