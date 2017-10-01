PETS & ANIMALS

SoCal police ask for help finding owner, puppies of emaciated boxer found tied up near sidewalk

EMBED </>More Videos

Fontana police are asking for the public's help to find the owner of a boxer mix that was found emaciated and left tied up near a sidewalk. (Fontana police)

FONTANA, Calif. --
Fontana police are asking for the public's help to find the owner of a boxer mix that was found emaciated and left tied up near a sidewalk.

Animal services personnel received a call Thursday about a dog being found tied up outside near a sidewalk. When officers arrived, they found a female boxer mix who is a little more than a year old.

Authorities said she was extremely emaciated, had no body fat and was lactating, which indicated she has puppies somewhere.

Police believe she was intentionally abandoned by her owner and now worry about the welfare of her puppies.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the dog to contact them in the hopes of finding her owner and the puppies. If you recognize her, please call Fontana police dispatch at (909) 350-7700.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltypuppydogsanimal abusepolicepetFontanaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Brentwood family cries foul over flock of federally protected birds that swarmed them
PHOTOS: Incredible images show whale fluking in Monterey
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Kito the baby baboon brings smiles and joy to Oakland Zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
OJ Simpson released from prison after serving 9 years for Vegas robbery
CHP car hits, kills pedestrian in Half Moon Bay
Samuel 'Si' Newhouse, billionaire media mogul, dies at 89
Football players kicked off team for taking a knee
Bay Area shows support for Puerto Rico
Nuggets link arms during anthem as Warriors return to Oracle
British climber killed in Yosemite rockslide died saving his wife
FOREVER GIANT: Cain more than able in final start
Show More
1 arrested in Oakland homicide
OC parents worry about kid's health over tainted flutes
Gusty winds, low humidity increase Bay Area fire danger
Matt Cain pitches 5 shutout innings to cap 13-year career as Giants fall to Padres
Two killed in wrong-way driving crash on 880, interstate reopens
More News
Top Video
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, EPCOT! Disney theme park turns 35
OJ Simpson released from prison after serving 9 years for Vegas robbery
Football players kicked off team for taking a knee
CHP car hits, kills pedestrian in Half Moon Bay
More Video