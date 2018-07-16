ANIMAL ATTACK

Fox is 9th casualty after jaguar's weekend escape at zoo

A jaguar escaped from its habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans Saturday morning and killed nine animals. (WDSU)

NEW ORLEANS --
The death of a wounded fox brings to nine the number of animals that have died as the result of the weekend escape of a jaguar from its enclosure at the zoo in New Orleans.

Rusty was one of two foxes attacked by the big cat. Audubon Zoo officials say on the zoo's website that Rusty died Monday.

RELATED: New Orleans zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit and kills 6 other animals, officials say

The jaguar, Valerio, escaped his enclosure before the zoo opened Saturday morning and was captured less than an hour later.

The zoo reopened Sunday.

Details on how the jaguar escaped have not been released. The zoo says an initial inspection indicates the roof of the habitat was "compromised." But they say an investigation is continuing.

An alpaca and fox died Sunday. Four alpacas, one emu and one fox died Saturday. No people were injured.
