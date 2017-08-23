Goats help expose century-old scenic garden walks in SF

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2336776" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy is taking a different approach to renovating Black Point in San Francisco's Fort Mason and they're uncovering some treasures in the process. The cleanup involves goats chomping their way through overgrown grasses and brush. (KGO-TV)