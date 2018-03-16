CAT CAFE

Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A hair-raising break-in overnight at Oakland's Cat Town adoption center caught was caught on surveillance footage.

"When I saw the footage and I saw the person, you know especially the absolute indifference to the cats I was absolutely enraged," said Cat Town Executive Director Ann Dunn. She says two cats were gone when she got in. They saw one go out the window in the surveillance video.

One of the escaped cats ran down the block to a muddy constructions site. When workers started their equipment in the morning it startled her out of hiding so they were able to catch her.

Daniel Johnstone of Johnstone Moyer Incorporated made the catch. "I've heard my whole life that the construction industry can be like herding cats and today I learned that it definitely was," laughed Johnstone.

He said the people at Cat Town cried in relief when he brought the muddy cat back to the center.

RELATED: Volunteers work to reunite more than 70 cats wint families after North Bay fires

The intruder tried to get into the café, but it was locked. They do not keep money in there overnight.

"It's really shocking that someone would break into a cat café," said Dani Brown, an Oakland resident who adopted a cat Friday.

Search crews found the second cat late Friday night.

The non-profit started fundraising for security windows to prevent future break-ins.

"That's the real cost is not just repairing the single window, but is replacing all the windows so that they're more secure," said Dunn.

Security is so the felines don't flee until they're adopted.

Click here to donate and help Cat Town.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscrimebreak-intheftanimalsearchcatscat cafepetspetpet adoptionnonprofitOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAT CAFE
Cafe for cats, cappuccinos coming to San Francisco
More cat cafe
PETS & ANIMALS
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Happy Panda Day!
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Lift tickets checked in Sierra search for missing Richmond skier
Fire at adult video and bookstore in San Francisco kills 1
Second lawsuit filed against fertility clinic with freezer tank malfunction
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Missing Allentown girl, 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Show More
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Suisun City man arrested for alleged downloading child porn
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Maine House candidate quits race over 'skinhead lesbian' remarks
Everything we know about FIU bridge collapse
More News
Top Video
Fire at adult video and bookstore in San Francisco kills 1
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Lift tickets checked in Sierra search for missing Richmond skier
Santa Rosa shooting hospitalizes 2
More Video