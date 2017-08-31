HURRICANE HARVEY

Hurricane Harvey rescuers focus on reuniting stranded animal with owners

By
HOUSTON, Calif. --
Rescuers are now focusing their attention on saving animals displaced by Harvey.

The mission is to reunite as many as possible with their owners or finding them new homes.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area


Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos on Hurricane Harvey.
