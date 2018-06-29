Man charged with animal cruelty after washing dogs at car wash

A Michigan man has voluntarily given up two German Shepherds after video surfaced of him washing the dogs in a car wash.The surveillance footage shows the two dogs tied to a wall as the man used a high-pressure hose to wash them off.He says he rescued the dogs from a neglectful owner earlier that day, and that he wanted to clean their matted fur.He says he didn't realize the car wash soap would hurt the dogs.The dogs were taken to a local vet, and police say they are in good condition.The man will face animal cruelty charges.