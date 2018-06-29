ANIMAL CRUELTY

Man charged with animal cruelty after washing dogs at car wash

EMBED </>More Videos

Video surfaces of man washing dogs in a car wash (KTRK)

MICHIGAN --
A Michigan man has voluntarily given up two German Shepherds after video surfaced of him washing the dogs in a car wash.

RELATED: Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in San Francisco

The surveillance footage shows the two dogs tied to a wall as the man used a high-pressure hose to wash them off.

He says he rescued the dogs from a neglectful owner earlier that day, and that he wanted to clean their matted fur.

RELATED: Sources: Suspect in dog's death in San Francisco arrested 40 times previously

He says he didn't realize the car wash soap would hurt the dogs.

The dogs were taken to a local vet, and police say they are in good condition.

The man will face animal cruelty charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsu.s. & worldanimal crueltydoganimalsanimal newsanimals in perilMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Woman killed husband as he beat family cat: Police
Officials say abuser used a tool to pull puppies' jaws apart
Reward doubled for info about injured puppies found in Oakland
6 puppies rescued from sealed plastic bin in dumpster
More animal cruelty
PETS & ANIMALS
Snake found in Oakland airport rental car
VIDEO: Dog refuses to let owner leave by hanging onto pant leg
Bear spotted in Sebastopol trying to enter goat pen
Koala with diabetes at San Diego Zoo gets help from new tech
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
8-year plea deal on the table for Ghost Ship defendants
Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Tunitas Creak Beach gets a makeover, Martins Beach could open to public
Crews contain fire at SF building that houses Kokkari
Suspect in Capital Gazette shooting used pump-action shotgun
Friday before 4th of July predicted busiest day in airline history
Show More
A private feud led to public tennis court upgrades around San Francisco
Boy burned at science camp in Napa
Telling their stories: The 5 victims killed in Capital Gazette shooting
Justice for Junior: NYPD says no wrongdoing by cops in teen's fatal stabbing
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
More News