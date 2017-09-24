MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING

Mountain lion sighting on Grizzly Peak prompts warnings

A mountain lion is seen in this undated file photo.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Two hikers on Grizzly Peak spotted a mountain lion Saturday, prompting warnings to individuals to keep a sharp eye out, University of California at Berkeley police said today.

The two hikers saw what they believed was a mountain lion about 75 feet away, police said. In the past couple of years, several sightings of mountain lions have occurred in the hills above the Berkeley campus.

Police say people should avoid hiking or jogging alone, especially during dusk and dawn when lions normally do their hunting. They also suggest making plenty of noise to reduce the chances of surprising a lion.

Children and pets should be kept in sight when hiking, and within arm's reach. A good walking stick can help keep a lion at bay, police said.

Most lions will avoid confrontation, so hikers should not approach them, police said. If a hiker stumbles upon a mountain lion, instead of running, police suggest waving arms or throwing rocks.

If attacked, fight back, police said. People have successfully fought back with rocks, sticks or bare hands.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsmountain lion sightinganimal newsanimalshikingalameda countyBerkeleyUC Berkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Two mountain lion spotted in Palo Alto neighborhood
2 mountain lion kittens discovered in Santa Monica Mountains
Possible mountain lion sighting in San Mateo County
'Tame' bobcat captured near Hollister
More mountain lion sighting
PETS & ANIMALS
Serial tech entrepreneur launches Santa Cruz dog food company 'YaDoggie'
Delta: Website tricks people who put their pets on jets
Raccoon winds up on officer's moving car
Love is in the air on Mt. Diablo for tarantula mating season
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Conservative Milo Yiannopoulos gives speech at UC Berkeley
Hope for survivors dwindles in Mexico days after deadly quake
Nearly 2 dozen NFL players kneel for national anthem in London
Clayton Kershaw earns 18th win as Yasmani Grandal lifts Dodgers
Thousands take part in Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure in San Francisco
VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Not home? Walmart wants to walk in and stock your fridge
Show More
NFL teams defiantly react to Trump's comments by protesting
#Takeaknee trending hashtag reveals sharp debate over NFL players' kneeling
A's catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during national anthem
Gunman captured after fatally shooting one at Tennessee church
Mnuchin: 'All the options are on the table' when responding to North Korea
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
More Photos