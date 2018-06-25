PETS & ANIMALS

PHOTOS: World's Ugliest Dogs strut their stuff in Petaluma

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Megan Brainard holds her bulldog Zsa Zsa at the World's Ugliest Dog Competition during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., on June 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)</span></div>
PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
It is an honor, and a privilege and a bit of an insult to be crowned the World's Ugliest Dog, but these pups from around the country flock to Petaluma each year for a chance to win the title, some cash for their owners, and some great puppy perks.

Here's a list of winners for the past 10 years:

  • 2018 - ZaZa the Bulldog

  • 2017 - Martha the Neapolitan Mastiff

  • 2016 - SweePea Rambo the Chinese Crested

  • 2015 - Quasi Modo the mutt with a Dutch Shepherd and pit bull mix

  • 2014 - Peanut the mutt with a Chihuahua and Shih Tsu mix

  • 2013 - Walle a dog described as a "huge-headed, duck-footed mix of beagle, boxer and basset hound"

  • 2012 - Mugly the Chinese Crested

  • 2011 - Yoda the Chinese Crested-Chihuahua mix

  • 2010 - Princess Abby the Chihuahua with "a hunched and peculiar walk

  • 2009 - Pabst the Boxer mix

  • 2008 - Gus the Chinese Crested

For the latest winner of the world-renowned contest, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogspetcontestsu.s. & worldbuzzworthyviralphotophotosPetaluma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Great white shark swims near Monterey Bay kayaker
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Shark warnings issued at beaches after multiple sightings
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Pawnee fire grows over 10,000 acres in Lake County
Woman who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business
Crews extinguish brush fire in Concord
Trump says undocumented migrants aren't welcome: 'We don't want you in the country'
Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border
Reflecting on the Crisis at the Border: Different points of view
VIDEO: Destructive Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Show More
Cohen legal team completes review of fed-seized files, says 12,000 are privileged
Good Sports: Golfing in Yosemite
Stoll Fire in Tehama County destroys several homes, forces evaucations
SoCal family deals with tragic loss after father fatally shot while camping
James Harden wins his first NBA MVP award
More News