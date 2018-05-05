PETS & ANIMALS

San Jose zoo asks for help naming baby lemur

A lemur is seen at the San Jose zoo in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A yellow-eyed, black-and-white-ruffed, soon-to-be-leaping lemur has been born at San Jose's Happy Hollow Park & Zoo, and the public is being asked to vote on his name.

The lemur, who just might outscore even a panda on the cuteness scale, was born April 6, to the excitement of zoo staff. Lemurs have been hunted and habitat-deprived almost to extinction, and the birth is part of a species survival plan for the critters.

"The most important takeaway is that we are helping slow the decline of critically endangered black-and-white ruffed lemurs," Charlotte Orr, the zoo's conservation manager, said.

Anyone can vote on the prospective names for the baby lemur. There are three choices: Loka, which means "prize" in Malagasy, the national language of Madagascar, lemurs' native land; Zandry, or "Junior;" or Volana, which means "moon" in Malagasy.

Click here to visit the zoo website and to vote.

The as-yet-unnamed lemur is described as curious, though zoo officials did not offer any information as to his online browsing history.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalszooanimalscontestsSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Birth of baby rhino catches visitors by surprise
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
LA city animal shelters full to capacity
VIDEO: Bald eagle poses for airport security camera
Colombian cartel puts out $70,000 hit on anti-narcotics dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News