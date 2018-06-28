SNAKE

Boa constrictor found in Oakland airport rental car

It was a slithery surprise at Oakland International Airport when a 5 foot long boa constrictor was discovered in a rental car. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a slithery surprise at Oakland International Airport when a 5 foot long boa constrictor was discovered in a rental car.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Department posted a picture on Facebook asking the rightful owner to please come claim the snake.

A village official said a 23-foot python swallowed a woman whole as she tended to her garden. Villagers cut the snake open and found Wa Tiba's body within.



Officials say they have no idea how it got there, although they're pretty sure it's not an emotional support animal.

Good news for the snake - it was adopted by the people who found it!

