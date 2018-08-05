PETS & ANIMALS

Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos

BEAUMONT, Texas --
With graduation a highlight for many students, it makes sense to get fun and creative with graduation pictures.

One soon-to-be Texas A&M alumna's graduation pictures are giving 'see you later alligator,' a whole new meaning.

Makenzie Alexis Noland's graduation photos have captured the attention of many, as she included a special friend with her -- an alligator.

The Aggie student shared her photos last Friday with the caption "Not your typical graduation photo."

The photos, taken by Arlie Hammonds, show a sweet and interactive moment in the waters of Gator Country, where Noland interned. She's joined by the 14-foot alligator known as Big Tex.

Since its publication on Friday, Noland's post has more than 200 shares and it only keeps growing.

Noland will be graduating from Texas A&M with a major in Wildlife Ecology.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatorgraduationphotostrendbuzzworthyTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead after shooting on Bay Bridge; CHP searching for vehicle
Man accused of planning attack on SF's Pier 39 sentenced
5 victims identified in Southern California small plane crash
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Largest wildfires in California history
Trump criticizes California governor over use of water during wildfires
Gump's filing for bankruptcy after 157 years in San Francisco
Show More
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 2nd largest in history
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays
Evacuation order lifted for Wawona as Ferguson Fire jumps in size
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
More News