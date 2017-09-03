After a week of aiding in Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts, a Harris County paramedic's family was relieved to finally have her back home. But no one was as excited as her dog, Peck.Karen Elkins' husband, Derek, captured the moment on video when Peck and Karen were first reunited.In the video, Peck smothers Karen with kisses - his tail wagging uncontrollably.Derek posted the video to Facebook with the caption: "My wife Karen Elkins just got home after working 164 hours straight on the ambulance due to Hurricane Harvey. Our lab Peck was just a little happy to see his momma."Like Peck, we're happy to see you're home safely, Karen. Thank you for your hard work.