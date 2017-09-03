PETS & ANIMALS

Texas paramedic's joyful reunion with dog after 164-hour shift

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the moment a Texas paramedic is reunited with her dog after a week away from home. (KTRK)

CROSBY, Texas --
After a week of aiding in Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts, a Harris County paramedic's family was relieved to finally have her back home. But no one was as excited as her dog, Peck.

Karen Elkins' husband, Derek, captured the moment on video when Peck and Karen were first reunited.

In the video, Peck smothers Karen with kisses - his tail wagging uncontrollably.

Derek posted the video to Facebook with the caption: "My wife Karen Elkins just got home after working 164 hours straight on the ambulance due to Hurricane Harvey. Our lab Peck was just a little happy to see his momma."

Like Peck, we're happy to see you're home safely, Karen. Thank you for your hard work.

Related Topics:
pets-animalshurricane harveyhurricanefamilydogsanimal newspetshouston strongbuzzworthyTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Photo shows final salute to K9 officer
Texas Zoo evacuates animals from Harvey flooding
VIDEO: Whales, sharks, dolphin spotted near Pacifica
Miranda Lambert helps animals affected by Hurricane Harvey
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Microburst caught on camera scaring beachgoers in Santa Barbara
'Dreamers' shocked after sources say President ending DACA
Concord sizzles under another day of heat
AP: President Trump expected to announce end to DACA
Bay Area locals book hotel rooms to beat heat
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for LA County over La Tuna Fire
Man dies after running into flames of Burning Man
Woman who allegedly struck children at BART station arrested
Show More
Power outage forces Milpitas police to reroute calls
Cards power past Giants on homers by Bader, DeJong, Martinez
Walter Becker, Steely Dan co-founder, guitarist, dies
North Korea says it tested hydrogen bomb; Trump denounces its 'hostile' behavior
Escaping the heat difficult in San Francisco during heat wave
More News
Top Video
Microburst caught on camera scaring beachgoers in Santa Barbara
'Dreamers' shocked after sources say President ending DACA
Concord sizzles under another day of heat
Bay Area locals book hotel rooms to beat heat
More Video