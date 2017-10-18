Thousands of animals, Safari West surviving North Bay fires is a 'miracle'

Good news @SafariWest in Sonoma County, which had been in path of flames.

They're calling it a miracle in the North Bay Fire Zone -- the fact that Safari West, a private zoo with 1000 examples from 98 species, survived, despite being directly in the path of 80 mph wind-driven flames.Pretty much everything else around the park is burned. So, what saved Safari West? A tall hill between them and the fire that drove those high-speed, ember-filled flames up and over the park.Safari West did suffer damage to equipment and fences, but not one animal suffered an injury from the flames, or escaped.The attraction hopes to re-open in approximately two weeks.