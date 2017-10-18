Thousands of animals, Safari West surviving North Bay fires is a 'miracle'

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --They're calling it a miracle in the North Bay Fire Zone -- the fact that Safari West, a private zoo with 1000 examples from 98 species, survived, despite being directly in the path of 80 mph wind-driven flames.
Good news @SafariWest in Sonoma County, which had been in path of flames.— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 18, 2017
80 mph winds hit a mountain behind, embers flew over. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/G8Nqb7yyHS
Pretty much everything else around the park is burned. So, what saved Safari West? A tall hill between them and the fire that drove those high-speed, ember-filled flames up and over the park.
So that's a little news with a picture to brighten your day. @SafariWest #SonomaFire #SonomaStrong #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/aMXtzpyffE— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 18, 2017
Safari West did suffer damage to equipment and fences, but not one animal suffered an injury from the flames, or escaped.
The attraction hopes to re-open in approximately two weeks.
