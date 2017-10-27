Tragedy, survival and hope amid the ruins at Napa's pet cemetery

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --The owner of one of the largest pet cemeteries in the nation is vowing to rebuild after part of the property was destroyed by the Atlas Fire on the morning of October 9th.
The grounds of Bubbling Well Pet Memorial Park in Napa survived the flames but several buildings were destroyed, including the home of the owner, Dan Harberts.
Harberts and his wife barely escaped the flames. They were airlifted out of Atlas Peak Road by a California Highway Patrol helicopter.
But they had to leave their pet dog, Drake, behind.
