ANIMAL NEWS

VIDEO: Bald eagle poses for Denver International Airport security camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Some airport employees in Denver joked that a bald eagle stopped by for a plane spotting selfie after security cameras captured the majestic bird keeping a close eye on a runway.

Video shows an eagle keeping a watchful eye over one of the country's largest airports.

The Denver International Airport's security cameras captured the bald eagle peering out over the runway watching planes land and take off.

VIDEO: Cute kangaroo in South Australia just can't figure out how a swing works

Some airport employees joked that the majestic bird had just stopped by for a selfie.

Click here for more videos and stories about animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbald eagleanimalsanimal newsvideo cameraselfie
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL NEWS
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
ABC7 helps fire evacuee reunite with horse found in Carr Fire burn area
Horse reunited with owners after evading capture in Carr Fire burn area
CHP officer rescues fawn from wildfire in Redding
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
Birth of baby rhino catches visitors by surprise
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News