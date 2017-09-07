PETS & ANIMALS

Video: Bear cub wrestles with inflatable flamingo in Arcadia backyard

EMBED </>More Videos

A baby bear found a new playmate in an Arcadia family's backyard - an inflatable pink flamingo. (KABC)

By
ARCADIA, Calif. --
A young bear found a new playmate in an Arcadia family's backyard - an inflatable pink flamingo.

The Liang family said the baby bear and sometimes his mama have been occasional visitors to their home in the past year.

EMBED More News Videos

A baby bear found a new playmate in an Arcadia family's backyard - an inflatable pink flamingo.


In April, the baby and mama took a dip in their backyard pool. The Liang family also caught that visit on video, with the cub tinier back then.

They returned again in June.


During this most recent visit on Saturday, Liang family members watched safely from behind a glass door as the baby and mama returned for a new visit to the backyard.

This time, the little one discovered a new friend: a giant inflatable pink flamingo pool toy.

"Well I've never seen a baby bear wrestle a flamingo. I was kind of surprised to see it do that," Riley Liang, 8, said.

The family's video shows the adorable baby bear jumping on it a few times, wrestling around and biting the head, as the toy managed to stay inflated.

"When the bear was wrestling it I tried to say, 'Bang on the window to get those bears away!' But then my dad said, 'Ah, no. I think it's too late,'" Kylie Liang, 6, said.

Eric Liang said the family had never seen anything like that and his children were having fun watching the cub. He said the mother bear appeared "exasperated" similar to how a parent would feel with their child in a toy store.

"Just saying, 'C'mon let's go.' It was just the most adorable thing you've ever seen," he said.

He dragged it around further into the backyard and keep chewing at it and wrestling with it before eventually wandering off again.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbear cubbearcute animalscaught on videoLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Oakland A's star works to help rescue animals ahead of hurricane
Adoptions open for dogs rescued from 'filthy' puppy mill
Tiburon man arrested for shooting fawn, doe in his yard
VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Hurricane Irma death toll hits 10, increasing threat for Florida
Amazon to open 2nd headquarters in North America
Bay Area Harvey Heroes deployed to Florida for Hurricane Irma
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Bay Area PG&E crews to help as Hurricane Irma nears Florida
How Hurricane Irma is affecting travel plans
Pregnant Kate misses son's 1st day at school
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Show More
200 Gap, Banana Republic stores to close
Hurricane Irma could be worse than Andrew, Florida governor warns
A trio of hurricanes is churning in the Atlantic basin
Pregnant woman in crop top denied service at restaurant
Facebook says it sold $100,000 in ads to fake Russian accounts during 2016 election
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Bay Area PG&E crews to help as Hurricane Irma nears Florida
Hurricane Irma death toll hits 10, increasing threat for Florida
200 Gap, Banana Republic stores to close
More Video