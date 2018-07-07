U.S. & WORLD

WHOA! Fla. fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion

EMBED </>More Videos

Lexis Chancey put up a good fight but ultimately couldn't stave off a hungry shark that decided it wanted her catch as she fished recently off the Florida coast. (Ben Chancey via Storyful)

Danny Clemens
STUART, Fla. --
A woman fishing off the Florida coast put up a good fight but ultimately couldn't stave off a hungry shark that decided it wanted her catch.

Lexis Chancey was fishing on a small boat near Stuart, Florida, when the spectacular scene unfolded. Footage shot for the digital fishing show "Chew On This" showed Chancey working to reel the fish in as one of her companions noticed the approaching sharks.

"Lex, they're coming! Go go go go go!" a man yelled encouragingly from another boat. "They're underneath the boat! Don't stop, don't stop!"

Chancey briefly managed to pull the fish above the surface of the water before the shark grabbed hold. A short battle ensued and, after the shark pulled Chancey's small boat across the water with the force of its fins, the creature snatched its next meal off her line and swam away.

A visibly shaken Chancey later quipped that she was so nervous during the encounter that she had sweat all over the seat of the small boat.

VIDEO: Curious great white shark flirts with police boat off Australian coast
EMBED More News Videos

Two South Australian police officers got up close and personal with a great white shark while they were out on patrol.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalssharksfishingu.s. & worldflorida
U.S. & WORLD
North Korea calls talks with US 'regrettable'
Trapped Thai soccer team: These are the 12 players and their coach
Tyler Perry gifts Tiffany Haddish new Tesla
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Coyotes cause concern for South Bay pet owners after several cats killed
VIDEO: Great white shark swims next to kayaker in Monterey
People turning to vet to drug pets for holiday fireworks
East Bay family says beloved pet was killed by trainer's dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
North Korea calls talks with US 'regrettable'
Brush fire prompts evacuations for Forest Falls area
Wildfires spring up across West as dry heat continues
Weather Forecast for Saturday
Lamborghini wedged beneath car in Chicago crash
Tyler Perry gifts Tiffany Haddish new Tesla
Show More
Trapped Thai soccer team: These are the 12 players and their coach
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
Goleta brush fire: State of emergency declared
Firefighters in Santa Clara respond to 3-alarm fire
Man dies protecting his children from polar bear
More News