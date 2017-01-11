HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) --Animals that were left stranded by rising flood waters in Hollister were rescued, and brought to higher ground Wednesday.
Cattle stuck on a small island near their barn were surrounded by the fast-rising flood water huddled together before they were saved. Horses had to be taken from their stables to be loaded onto trailers.
Some of the rescuers waded through knee-deep water to save the animals. Officials were working on locations to keep the animals safely, and were looking for help to house the larger animals such as horses.
PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
