Animals that were left stranded by rising flood waters in Hollister were rescued, and brought to higher ground Wednesday.Cattle stuck on a small island near their barn were surrounded by the fast-rising flood water huddled together before they were saved. Horses had to be taken from their stables to be loaded onto trailers.Some of the rescuers waded through knee-deep water to save the animals. Officials were working on locations to keep the animals safely, and were looking for help to house the larger animals such as horses.