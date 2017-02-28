ANIMALS

April the giraffe expected to give birth soon at animal park in New York

FILE -- April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York. (Animal Adventure Park)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
April the giraffe is expected to give birth soon at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe expected to give birth soon in New York

April is 15-years-old and it's her fourth baby. The gestation period is 13 to 15 months for a giraffe - so they carry their babies a significantly longer time than humans. The babies are about six feet tall at birth.

Tens of thousands of people have been watching the livestream that went up last week, but some animal activists complained it was "sexually explicit" and it got taken down. But, it's back up the stream is back up as she gets closer to the big moment.
Related Topics:
petsbaby giraffebirthanimalsanimal newszooNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Pregnant giraffe about to give birth
ANIMALS
Surfers catch waves with dolphins in Australia
Watch Nora the polar bear have fun at the Oregon Zoo
Pregnant giraffe about to give birth
Siberian tigers take drone out of the sky
More animals
PETS
Watch Nora the polar bear have fun at the Oregon Zoo
Pregnant giraffe about to give birth
VIDEO: Gray Whale shares kisses with tourist
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets
Top Stories
77-year-old woman killed walking to crash scene in Pittsburg
'It's horrible,' Riverside official describes plane crash involving South Bay family
San Francisco doctors reflect on evolution of AIDS treatment
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Trader Joe's issues recall for apple sauce products
Threats cause evacuations of Bay Area ADL, Jewish community centers
Market Street reopens in San Francisco following bomb threat
Show More
SF doctor shares experience at beginning of AIDS crisis
3 dead after small plane bound for San Jose crashes in SoCal
SPONSORED: Watch Viola Davis get photobombed by Denzel Washington!
Oscar-winning Pixar short draws inspiration from the SF Bay
SPONSORED: Celebs show off bold fashion at Oscars
More News
Photos
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
More Photos