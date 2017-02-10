Meet this week's Perfect Pet

Meet Chip. He's a 1-year-old Terrier-Pitbull mix. He's already 40 pounds and will get bigger. Chip is known at the shelter as a goofy sweetheart. He loves to go on walks and learn new tricks.
Chip needs a family who will give him plenty of chances to play with other dogs and a lot of daily exercise.
If you'd like to make Chip a part of your family, call the San Francisco SPCA.
Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Marin Humane Society
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949
(415) 883-4621
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, CA 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
