PERFECT PET

Meet this week's Perfect Pet

EMBED </>More News Videos

Each week's Perfect Pet features an animal from a Bay Area shelter, Humane Society or SPCA that's looking for a home.

Meet adorable Jayla and too cute for words Ms. Gray. These loveable cats are available for adoption at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010

(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

Marin Humane Society
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949
(415) 883-4621
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, CA 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Related Topics:
petsanimalalameda countymarin countysan mateo countysanta clara countyperfect petsan francisco countypet adoptionsilicon valleybay arearabbitcatsdogsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERFECT PET
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
'Rufus' has a home - a Perfect Pet success story
Alameda Animal Shelter at risk of closing due to budget problems
Smart German shepherd's great escape from shelter caught on video
More perfect pet
PETS
Senior dog living out bucket list adventure
WATCH: Backstage at Westminster
San Francisco dog dies from bacteria, others at risk
East Harlem man walks his turtles
More Pets
Top Stories
Gunman detained after firing shots in East Oakland
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
White House denies report of National Guard immigration roundups
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Dev Patel in 'Lion'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
1 dead after car goes into water in Oakland
Storm triggers flooding concerns at Anderson Reservoir
Show More
Person affiliated with Fairfield school diagnosed with tuberculosis
Instructor saves falling toddler with 1 hand
YAGP brings high stakes, high pressure ballet to San Mateo
South Bay Muslim community joins together to talk travel ban
Oakland police retract Ghost Ship inspired policy on illegal parties, living spaces
More News
Top Video
Gunman detained after firing shots in East Oakland
Instructor saves falling toddler with 1 hand
White House denies report of National Guard immigration roundups
Storm triggers flooding concerns at Anderson Reservoir
More Video