Move over Fido. Step aside Spot. Bella and Max are the top dog names of 2016, according to Rover.com The pet care website used their database of hundreds of thousands of dogs to compile their list of most popular dog names of 2016.Bella, Lucy and Daisy topped the list for female dog names. Max, Charlie and Buddy were the most popular male dog names.More than half of dog owners named their pets after celebrities or TV, movie and book characters.andwere among the most popular sources of inspiration.1. Bella2. Lucy3. Daisy4. Lola5. Luna6. Molly7. Sadie8. Sophie9. Bailey10. Maggie1. Max2. Charlie3. Buddy4. Cooper5. Jack6. Rocky7. Bear8. Duke9. Toby10. Tucker