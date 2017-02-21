PETS

National Zoo saying goodbye to panda, Bao Bao, relocating to China

Giant panda Bao Bao, who was born Aug. 23, 2013, spends time in his indoor habitat at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON --
The National Zoo in Washington is saying a final goodbye to its panda cub Bao Bao.

WATCH LIVE: National Zoo says final goodbye to panda cub Bao Bao

The zoo is packing up the American-born panda for a one-way flight Tuesday to China, where the 3-year-old will eventually join a panda breeding program.

Bao Bao is scheduled to leave the zoo Tuesday morning and fly from Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia to Chengdu, China, on Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH VIDEO: Panda baby Bao Bao is just loving her first time in the snow

The cub won't have to worry about finding overhead bin space or dealing with a talkative seatmate on the 16-hour, nonstop flight. She'll be the only panda on the plane, traveling with a keeper and a veterinarian.

In preparation for the trip, keepers have packed Bao Bao's favorite foods, including bamboo, apples and sweet potatoes.
