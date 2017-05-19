Three puppies are dead and several others and their mom are being cared for in an East Bay animal shelter, after they were found inside a hot car in Concord on Wednesday.The surviving puppies are tiny, just several days old. Shelter officials say the dogs were discovered closed up in a car near the 4700 block of Clayton Road.Police were called and rescued all nine and rushed them to a nearby vet's office. But, three of the puppies didn't make it. A 55-year-old Concord man was taken into custody and booked on animal neglect charges.The surviving dogs are healthy and active and currently under the care of county veterinarians who will also try to figure out exactly what the cause of death was.