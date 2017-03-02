PETS

Puppies reunited with mother after being found under Salinas building during storm

Puppies rescued from underneath a school building in Salinas, Calif. are seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SALINAS (KGO) --
There's a heart-warming twist to the story of three puppies who were found under a Salinas school building last week where they rode out the recent storms all by themselves.

For several days, volunteers at a Monterey County SPCA facility nursed the 2-week old puppies back to health.

Two days ago, the volunteers got amazing news that the puppies mother had been found at another shelter. She had been pulled from under the same building five days before her puppies and had no idea if they were still there.

ABC7 News was told the mother dog took the puppies into her care without hesitation and began nursing them.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' photos, videos and stories on weather.
Related Topics:
petsstormwinter stormrainwindfloodingflash floodingdogspet rescueSalinas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Thursday evening
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
PETS
Watch a giraffe play soccer
Giraffe expected to give birth at animal park in NY -- WATCH LIVE
Watch Nora the polar bear have fun at the Oregon Zoo
Pregnant giraffe about to give birth
More Pets
Top Stories
Walnut Creek man left limping after geese attack him
'Little Rock 9' member speaks to San Ramon schools about discrimination
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia contacts investigation
NOAA offers glimpse at rare jellyfish
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
SF City Attorney: Rental Company Hertz duping tourists
Women's advocates describe life during 80's HIV epidemic
Show More
Deadline looms for undocumented students to apply for financial aid
San Jose schools watching students for PTSD after flood
Bay Area weekend events: Gourmet Vietnamese at Khai, stand-up comedy in Oakland
Local activist talks about fighting for LGBT equality
Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter, judge says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
More Photos