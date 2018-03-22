PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season

Here's what I'm working on: @PG&E unveils its safety plan in advance of next #wildfire season. pic.twitter.com/Es9TPcwP8k — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) March 22, 2018

Pacific Gas and Electric is blaming global warming for the change in our weather pattern. "Years of drought, extreme heat and 129 million dead tress have created a 'new normal" for California," PG&E spokesperson Lynsey Paulo said.Last October's massive wildfire desvastated parts of Sonoma and Napa counties. Because of these increasing wildfires and extreme weather events, PG&E announced a comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program.The utility company will expand its network of weather stations to keep track of conditions. The company will also work closer with CalFire to ensure that there is a more coordinated effort. PG&E will also contract with out-of state firefighters who will be on standby during the season.PG&E will also bolster its electric system, investing in strong power lines, replacing wood poles for non-wood ones. Power lines will be spaced farther apart to prevent line-on-line contact during wind storms.The cost of this plan has yet to be determined. Some of these new measures are already being implemented, others will take years or even decades to complete.The utility is still being investigated as the potential cause of the fires, which caused extensive damage in Sonoma and Napa counties.