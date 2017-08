We are aware of a reported incident at Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Please avoid the area and monitor local police @mossos for updates. — USConsulateBarcelona (@USConsulateBCN) August 17, 2017

A truck plowed through a crowd in Barcelona on Thursday,causing fatalities and injuring several people.It happened at a popular tourist location, Catalunya Square in the Las Ramblas district.See photos from the scene in the gallery above.