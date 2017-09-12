Police activity prompts O'Farrell Street to shut down in San Francisco's Union Square

Police activity has prompted O'Farrell Street in San Francisco to shut down Tuesday morning, and officials are warning drivers to avoid the area. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police activity has prompted O'Farrell Street in San Francisco to shut down Tuesday morning, and officials are warning drivers to avoid the area.

Officials said they are investigating a possible shooting that occurred between Cyril Magnin and Mason streets on O'Farrell Street.

This police activity is causing Muni delays at this time on the O'Farrell/Mason line, IN 30, 38/38R, and 45.

San Francisco Giants defeat Los Angeles Dodgers 8-6
PETA hopes monkey selfie settlement will create awareness
Lightning surges across Bay Area as storms bring rain
SF police undergo use of force training with help of technology
Family of woman found dead in Chicago hotel freezer looks for answers
