SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Police activity has prompted O'Farrell Street in San Francisco to shut down Tuesday morning, and officials are warning drivers to avoid the area.
TRAFFIC: Check the current road conditions and delays
Officials said they are investigating a possible shooting that occurred between Cyril Magnin and Mason streets on O'Farrell Street.
This police activity is causing Muni delays at this time on the O'Farrell/Mason line, IN 30, 38/38R, and 45.
Click here for updates on Muni delays.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.