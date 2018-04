EMBED >More News Videos PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno (1 of 7) PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Police and witnesses say a woman opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself as terrified employees huddled inside.

Mountain View Police who talked to the YouTube shooting suspect and her family before yesterday's attack at the company's headquarters say the family gave no warning of her potential for violence.Aghdam's family recently reported her missing when she stopped answering her phone. Mountain View police found the suspect, Nasim Aghdam, sleeping in her car yesterday morning. They scanned the plates and realized she had been reported missing. They contacted her family down in Southern California. Aghdam's brother told reporters he warned police she might be going to YouTube."I Googled Mountain View, it was close to YouTube headquarters and she had problems with YouTube. So we called the cop again and told him that might the reason why she went all the way from San Diego to do that," said Aghdam's brother.Mountain View police released a statement saying in part: "At no point during that conversation did either Aghdam's father or brother make any statements regarding the woman's potential threat to, or a possible attack on, the YouTube campus."San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said his department had no information or contact with the suspect before the attack.Her brother said he did not know she had a gun.Police say the suspect went to a shooting range in the Bay Area before the attack. Authorities did not specify which range it was.Aghdam did not work at YouTube or know anybody there -- but she was very angry at the company. She posted a rant on her personal website saying YouTube's new ad policy was causing her to lose money. She also embedded videos from other YouTube users blasting what they called "Adpocalypse,"Chief Barberini said authorities have finished up their forensic investigation inside the building, but YouTube is keeping it closed at least for today and may keep it closed for a couple more days.Chief Barberini says they have the suspect's vehicle in their possession but have yet to complete a search of it. He says that's a slow, methodical process and no letter or manifesto has been found yet. They are still investigating a motive, but authorities say she was obviously upset at YouTube and its policies.Chief Barberini says investigators are also looking for access to her online accounts and at her home in Southern California. He says there's nothing to suggest she obtained the semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting illegally."We may have thought that we were going to encounter someone with maybe a rifle or something like that. But, that may have been the only thing that was noticeable to officers. Gender really didn't -- I don't think that's even been discussed. We knew that there was a threat and we identified the threat and tried to go to it and get to it as fast we could," said Chief Barberini.Aghdam was very active on social media - she posted workout videos, music video parodies, liked to talk about vegan cooking and animal cruelty. She's from Minafee, which is a town in Riverside County.YouTube has pulled down her videos.Two victims in the attacks have been released from the hospital. The remaining patient, a male in his 30s, is currently in serious condition.