Toddler, dad both dead after accident and suicide: police

''CPD officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Several investigators are here,'' the police wrote on Wednesday. (ColumbiaPDSC/Twitter)

After a tragic series of events in South Carolina on Wednesday, a toddler and his dad are each dead from what police believe to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

"Our hearts are heavy at the tremendous loss of life," Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.

Police said they believe that Kyree Myers, 2, found a loaded gun and accidentally shot himself. His mother called 911.


When police responded, they found Kyree's dad, 38-year-old Keon Myers, threatening to harm himself, according to a press release. Officers made several commands for Keon Myers to drop the weapon.

Both were pronounced dead at the hospital. The coroner said that a gunshot wound to the head was the cause of death for both. Police said they are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to determine details about the gun's ownership.
