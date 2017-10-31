12 cent California gas tax now in effect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2587600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you need to put some fuel in your tank, do it today. California's new gas tax kicks in at midnight and prices at the pump will jump.

California's new gas tax kicked in at midnight on Halloween and prices at the pump are jumping by 12 cents.The price of gas will go up 12 cents Wednesday because of the new state gas tax, diesel goes up 20 cents and Bay Area drivers are topping off all over Tuesday night in anticipation of the increase.The money will go toward repairing our roads."SB1 is like a booster shot to finally start fixing the mess that we call the daily commute," said Carl Guardino of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.He also serves on the 9-member California Transportation Commission.The tax was approved in April. It is expected to bring in $5.2 billion a year for road and bridge repairs and improvements to mass transit.Electric car owners will not escape the tax -- they will have to pay a $100 a year toward road maintenance. It starts tomorrow but there are movements underway to get rid of it, some want a measure on next year's ballot to repeal the tax.