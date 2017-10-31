POLITICS

12 cent California gas tax now in effect

EMBED </>More Videos

California's new gas tax kicked in at midnight and prices at the pump are jumping by 12 cents. (KGO-TV)

ABC7 News Staff
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
California's new gas tax kicked in at midnight on Halloween and prices at the pump are jumping by 12 cents.

RELATED: California gas taxes go up on Wednesday

The price of gas will go up 12 cents Wednesday because of the new state gas tax, diesel goes up 20 cents and Bay Area drivers are topping off all over Tuesday night in anticipation of the increase.

The money will go toward repairing our roads.

"SB1 is like a booster shot to finally start fixing the mess that we call the daily commute," said Carl Guardino of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

He also serves on the 9-member California Transportation Commission.

RELATED: California assembly passes gas tax hike

The tax was approved in April. It is expected to bring in $5.2 billion a year for road and bridge repairs and improvements to mass transit.

VIDEO: Bay Area prepares for gas tax increase
EMBED More News Videos

If you need to put some fuel in your tank, do it today. California's new gas tax kicks in at midnight and prices at the pump will jump.


Electric car owners will not escape the tax -- they will have to pay a $100 a year toward road maintenance. It starts tomorrow but there are movements underway to get rid of it, some want a measure on next year's ballot to repeal the tax.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgas pricestaxescalifornia legislationlawsjerry browncardriving
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
California Gas taxes go up on Wednesday
California Assembly passes gas-tax hike
POLITICS
Facebook, Twitter, Google execs testify before senate committee
Report: 2016 campaign rhetoric increased bullying of Muslims
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Paul Manafort and associate plead not guilty to all charges in Russia probe
More Politics
Top Stories
Santa Rosa shares spirit of Halloween with families displaced by fires
Investigation underway after fatal officer-involved shooting in Sunnyvale
Santa Rosa family reunited with irreplaceable family photos recovered from ashes of fires
7 On Your Side: Mobile banking system founder says you can keep more money
Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion
Minor injuries reported after runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in Pacific Heights
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Halloween spending expected to reach new highs
Show More
Artists raise funds for North Bay fire victims
NY bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Consumer Reports: Does garlic have health benefits?
Trump tweets after NYC rampage: 'Another attack by a very sick and deranged person'
More News
Top Video
Investigation underway after fatal officer-involved shooting in Sunnyvale
Santa Rosa shares spirit of Halloween with families displaced by fires
Santa Rosa family reunited with irreplaceable family photos recovered from ashes of fires
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
More Video