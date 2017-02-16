Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest

Several Bay Area businesses will shut their doors Thursday to participate in a nationwide protest called "A Day Without Immigrants."Stores and restaurants have committed to closing and there's a protest planned at San Francisco City Hall from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. all to make the argument that the United States needs immigrants.Without the immigrants here you know this country would be nothing," said Doris Lopez of Mountain View.Lopez shops at Chavez Supermarket in San Jose. She supports the store's decision to close all nine South Bay locations on Thursday for the protest."I think it's a good idea for people to stay home," Lopez told ABC7 News. "That way the president knows everybody is against his opinion."In Oakland, the owners of Gazzali's Supermarket will close all five of their stories for the first time ever."13 years of business we've been here," said Hamzzah Salegh, an employee of Gazzali's. "And we've not closed a single day. Should be a big impact."The owners say some 20 other East Bay businesses have also agreed to close."We're doing it together, to stay strong," Salegh added. "We're all immigrants here."A handful of Bay Area restaurants have tweeted that they'll be closed Thursday.Zuni Cafe in San Francisco added a message to the bottom of their receipts that says, "Immigrants make America great."The "Day Without Immigrants" movement is expected to take place in cities across the country. It comes on the heels of Monday's rally in Milwaukee called "A Day Without Latinos."All of this is to protest President Trump's travel restrictions and crack down on illegal immigrants.